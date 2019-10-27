Loading articles...

UK police free 3 suspects on bail in truck deaths case

Priest Nguyen Duc Vinh leads a Sunday Mass at Phu Tang church in Yen Thanh district, Nghe An province, Vietnam Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. The attendees pray for the victims of the U.K truck deaths in which local villagers are feared to be among the ill-fated migrants. (AP Photo/Linh Do)

LONDON — British police say three suspects who were arrested in the deaths of 39 people hidden in a shipping container have been released on bail.

Police in southeastern England said Sunday that a 38-year-old man, a 38-year-old woman — both from the northern English town of Warrington— and a 45-year-old man from Northern Ireland have been released after being questioned on suspicion of manslaughter and conspiracy to traffic people.

The bodies were found early Wednesday in an industrial park in southeastern England.

Essex Police on Saturday charged the driver of the truck, 25-year-old Maurice Robinson of Northern Ireland, with 39 counts of manslaughter, conspiracy to traffic people, conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration money laundering. He is to appear in court Monday.

The Associated Press


Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 25 minutes ago
Retweeted @570traffic: If you're travelling through #Brampton today, police have closed Torbram Rd from Steeles Ave to Derry Rd due to flooding. A…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 33 minutes ago
Wet and windy this morning. Temps are above seasonal. Guaranteed high today is 14 degrees. Keep the umbrella handy all day!
Latest Weather
Read more