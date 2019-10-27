Loading articles...

The Latest: Evacuations, historic winds in California fire

Flames from the Kincade Fire consume Soda Rock Winery on Sunday, Oct 27, 2019, in Healdsburg, Calif. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

SAN FRANCISCO — Evacuation orders have expanded to the parts of Santa Rosa as firefighters struggle to beat back a wind-driven wildfire that started in Northern California’s wine country four days ago.

Authorities issued the order early Sunday as historic winds fueled the fire overnight and prompted the state’s largest utility company to shut power to 2.3 million people to prevent additional wildfires.

Santa Rosa was hit hard by a wildfire that destroyed thousands of homes and killed 22 people two years ago. The evacuation order affects the northwestern section of the city.

California fire officials say the current wildfire, dubbed the Kincade Fire, that began Wednesday night has burned at least 40 square miles and is only 11% contained.

The National Weather Service says wind gusts topped 90 mph Sunday morning in Healdsburg Hills North, a city in California’s wine country.

The Associated Press



Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 07:51 AM
Retweeted @570traffic: If you're travelling through #Brampton today, police have closed Torbram Rd from Steeles Ave to Derry Rd due to flooding. A…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:52 AM
Cool and wet at this point for Halloween. Up to 10mm of rain and temperatures near 9 degrees.
Latest Weather
Read more