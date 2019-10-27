Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Rep. Katie Hill of California resigns amid ethics probe
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 27, 2019 7:48 pm EDT
FILE - In this Nov. 6, 2018 file photo, Katie Hill, then a Democratic Party candidate from California's 25th Congressional district, talks to a reporter after voting in her hometown of Agua Dulce, Calif. She won the election, flipping a traditional GOP stronghold. Now, U.S. Rep. Hill, D-Calif., has apologized to friends and supporters for engaging in an inappropriate affair with a campaign staffer, but she still let down Susan Slates, a fellow Democrat, who said she was "disappointed," but quickly jumped to Hill's defense, saying anything she did pales in comparison to what's she's witnessed under President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
WASHINGTON — Democratic congresswoman Katie Hill of California has resigned amid an ethics probe and revelations of an affair with a campaign staffer.
In a statement Sunday, the 32-year-old freshman from the Los Angeles area says leaving the House is best for her constituents, community and country.
Hill is under investigation by a congressional committee for an alleged intimate relationship with a male senior aide, which Hill denies.
She has acknowledged an affair with a young female staffer. Compromising photos and purported text messages surfaced online this past week in a right-wing publication and a British tabloid.
Last year, Hill won the last Republican-held House seat anchored in Los Angeles County.