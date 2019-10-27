Loading articles...

Remembering 'Cupcake' at a Birmingham funeral

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — An Alabama girl who police say was kidnapped and slain is being remembered at a service in Birmingham.

The funeral of 3-year-old Kamille McKinney was set for Sunday afternoon at New Beginning Christian Ministry.

The 700-seat church is less than 10 miles from a public housing project where the girl known as “Cupcake” was abducted from a birthday party on Oct. 12.

The child’s body was found amid garbage 10 days later. Authorities have charged a man and a woman with kidnapping and capital murder in her death.

The Associated Press

