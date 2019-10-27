Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Police say woman seriously hurt in shooting near Vancouver homeless camp
by The Canadian Press
Posted Oct 27, 2019 4:22 pm EDT
VANCOUVER — A woman has been seriously hurt in a shooting that police say happened not far from a homeless camp on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside.
Officers were called to a report of the shooting Saturday and police say the wounded victim showed up in hospital a short time later.
Police say the 53-year-old woman was stopped in a vehicle just west of the camp when the shooting occurred.
The woman, who lives in Powell River, B.C., told police she had been visiting a man who stays at the Oppenheimer Park encampment.
The victim has had surgery and police say her injuries aren’t expected to be life-threatening.
The Vancouver Police Department has warned of a significant increase in weapons, violence and calls for service at the campsite as gangs compete for territory in the park.
Police say they thwarted a murder plot recently by arresting three street gang members who were allegedly planning to kill a rival drug trafficker who operates near the park.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 27, 2019.
The Canadian Press
