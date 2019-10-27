Loading articles...

Pablo weakens to a tropical storm over far North Atlantic

MIAMI — Pablo has weakened to a tropical storm as it moves over the far north Atlantic Ocean.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said the storm was located late Sunday about 710 miles (1,145 kilometre) northeast of the Azores. Its top sustained winds have now dropped to about 70 mph (110 kph). The storm is moving to the north at 14 mph (22 kph).

There are no coastal warnings or watches in effect.

Forecasters say the storm is expected to weaken further in the coming 24 hours and begin the transition Monday to a post-tropical cyclone.

The Associated Press

