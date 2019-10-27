Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
NY ballet crowd fetes Herman Cornejo on 20th ABT anniversary
by Jocelyn Noveck, The Associated Press
Posted Oct 27, 2019 2:51 pm EDT
In this Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, photo provided by the American Ballet Theatre, Erica Cornejo and Herman Cornejo perform in El Chamuyo during the celebration of Herman Cornejo's 20th Anniversary with American Ballet Theatre in New York. Cornejo has been a favorite of New York ballet audiences ever since he set foot on the American Ballet Theatre stage 20 years ago. (Kyle Froman via AP)
NEW YORK — Herman Cornejo has been a favourite of New York ballet audiences ever since he set foot on the American Ballet Theatre stage as a teenager from Argentina two decades ago.
The company feted his 20th anniversary this weekend with showers of confetti, garlands of flowers and a ballet made in his honour by iconic American choreographer Twyla Tharp.
Tharp, still limber at 78, leaped joyfully into Cornejo’s arms and wrapped her legs around him during curtain calls. He had just performed her quirky “A Gathering of Ghosts,” along with a special tango performance with his older sister, dancer Erica Cornejo.
The evening began with Cornejo performing the George Balanchine classic “Apollo” along with one of his favourite partners, ballerina Misty Copeland.