Loading articles...

No winning ticket for Saturday night's $7 million Lotto 649 jackpot

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $7 million jackpot in Saturday night’s Lotto 649 draw.

However, the guaranteed $1 million prize went to a ticket holder in Ontario.

The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Oct. 30 will be approximately $9 million.

The Canadian Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 18 minutes ago
Clear!
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 01:48 PM
Tune in @680NEWS as we breakdown #ONstorm. Special weather statements widespread across the #GTA for heavy rain. Th…
Latest Weather
Read more