New art exhibit explores global migration and displacement

BOSTON — A Boston art museum is highlighting how contemporary artists are responding to global migration.

The Institute of Contemporary Art/Boston says its latest exhibit, titled “When Home Won’t Let You Stay: Migration through Contemporary Art,” comes as the world is experiencing historic levels of migration, immigration and displacement. It says the United Nations estimates one out of every seven people is an international or internal migrant.

The exhibit’s works represent a range of artistic responses, from personal accounts to poetic meditations, as well as a range of mediums, including sculpture, installation, painting and video.

The 20 artists featured also hail from more than a dozen countries, including Colombia, Cuba, France, India, Iraq, Mexico, Morocco, Nigeria, Palestine, South Korea and the United Kingdom.

The exhibit opened Oct. 23 and runs through January.

The Associated Press

