Nebraska prisons seek crackdown on out-of-control contraband
by Grant Schulte, The Associated Press
Posted Oct 27, 2019 11:55 am EDT
In this Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, photo a sign for the Nebraska State Penitentiary is seen behind razor wire in Lincoln, Neb. Nebraska officials are making an aggressive new push to remove contraband from the state's largest prisons, but the task is more difficult than it seems. Nebraska's crackdown is the latest example of states trying to clamp down on drugs, weapons and cellphones. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
LINCOLN, Neb. — Authorities are making an aggressive new push to remove contraband from Nebraska’s largest prisons, but the task is more difficult than it seems.
Nebraska’s crackdown is the latest example of states trying to clamp down on drugs, weapons and cellphones that have become prevalent in prisons.
Prison experts say the age-old problem has worsened thanks to new technology that makes smuggling easier, persistent staffing shortages that make it nearly impossible to catch everything, and a few correctional workers and visitors who go to extreme lengths to sneak illegal items inside.
Authorities in Nebraska have enlisted help from state and local police and even the National Guard, but admit they have probably missed some illicit items.