Motorcyclist suffers leg injuries in crash with transport truck

CITYNEWS/Tony Fera

A motorcyclist is in hospital being treated for leg injuries after a crash with a transport truck in Scarborough.

Toronto police were called to the scene at Ellesmere Road and Warden Avenue just before 6:30 p.m. on Sunday evening.

The man was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The truck driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with police.

There’s no word yet on what caused the crash.

 

