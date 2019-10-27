Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Maryland police sentenced for assault of handcuffed suspect
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 27, 2019 5:25 pm EDT
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — A white Maryland police officer has been sentenced to spend six months in jail after he was convicted of assault for repeatedly punching a black suspect who was handcuffed and seat-belted in a police vehicle.
The Washington Post reports that a judge on Friday also ordered Prince George’s County Police Corporal Stephen Downey to attend anger management sessions and perform community service at a homeless shelter.
Downey was one of several officers who responded to call at a pharmacy in Temple Hills in October 2018.
Authorities say he punched Andre Verdier in the face several times after Verdier complained that his handcuffs were too tight.
Downey has been suspended with pay since last year and is set to go through administrative proceedings to determine his future with the department.
The Associated Press
