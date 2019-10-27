Loading articles...

Man wins lottery prize on way for cancer treatment

PINK HILL, N.C. — A North Carolina man won a $200,000 lottery prize while on the way to his last round of chemotherapy.

WTVD-TV reports that Ronnie Foster bought the winning scratch-off ticket before getting treatment for colon cancer.

Foster said he claimed the prize Friday at the lottery headquarters in Raleigh. He said he took home about $140,000 after taxes.

Foster said he plans to use part of his winnings to pay his medical bills.

The Associated Press

