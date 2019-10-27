Lebanese form a human chain to support protests

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Anti-government protesters rest in tents set up in Martyrs' Square, during ongoing protests against the Lebanese government, in downtown Beirut, Lebanon, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. The campaign of civil disobedience was aimed at reinforcing calls for the government to step down as nationwide protests entered their 10th day Saturday. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)
BEIRUT — Thousands of Lebanese have formed a human chain along highways and coastal roads that link Beirut with other cities in a show of solidarity with anti-government protests.
The protesters joined hands Sunday along a main bridge connecting central Beirut to the north and south in a show of unity while nationwide protests enter their 11th day. Demonstrators have rejected government economic reform proposals, saying they want a government and political system change.
Marcel Karkour, a mother who took part with her two children, said she wants a more “beautiful” Lebanon for the future of her family.
The rallies have paralyzed a country already grappling with a severe fiscal crisis. But they have united the demonstrators against a political system that dates back to the civil war.