Former Marshall, MLB pitcher gives $1M for college ballpark

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — A former Marshall University and major league pitcher has donated $1 million to help build the school’s new baseball stadium.

News outlets report Rick Reed’s contribution will go toward a ballpark scheduled to open in March 2021 in Huntington.

Reed says Marshall has been in need of a new stadium for a long time and that he was happy to make the donation.

The contribution was announced Saturday at a groundbreaking ceremony at the Chris Cline Athletic Complex.

Reed is a Huntington native who pitched for Marshall in the mid-1980s and was drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates in 1986.

The Associated Press

