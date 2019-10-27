Flood warning in effect for GTA due to significant rainfall

A flood warning is in effect for the GTA until Monday morning.

The Toronto and Region Conservation Authority says upwards of 40 mm of rain have fallen overnight and with another 15 mm expected on Sunday, streams in and around the GTA are expected to continue to rise.

“Rivers within the GTA will be continuing to experience higher flows and water levels, resulting in hazardous conditions,” the TRCA said in a statement, noting the possibility of flooding along the Don Valley Parkway.

“The water levels in some of TRCA’s watercourses are still rising and have yet to peak, including the Don River.”

The TRCA adds caution should be exercised around all bodies of water and parents should keep children and pets away from slippery and unstable banks.

The heavy rainfall has caused localized flooding on city streets.

Peel Regional Police say extreme flooding on Torbram Road just south of Rena Road left at least two cars almost completely submerged by water under a railway bridge just before 5 a.m. Firefighters managed to rescue three people from the vehicles.

#OPP have received reports of numerous collisions across the #GTA this morning. Please remember to always drive according to weather conditions. Turn on your full headlights and remember to leave extra space ^ag pic.twitter.com/RsQw7OAK7B — OPP GTA Traffic (@OPP_GTATraffic) October 27, 2019

The rain is expected to continue this morning before tapering off to scattered showers this afternoon. Gusty southeasterly to southwesterly winds up to 60 km/h are possible, with the strongest winds occurring this afternoon.