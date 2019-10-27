TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

Aimia update

Aimia Inc. will release its third-quarter results after the close of trading on Monday and hold a conference call with investors on Tuesday morning. Mittleman Brothers LLC — Aimia’s largest investor — recently expressed tentative support for board nominees put forward by a group of dissident shareholders amid an ongoing fight with the loyalty company.

RBI earnings

Restaurant Brands International Inc. will report third-quarter results and hold an investor conference call on Monday. The parent company of Tim Hortons, Burger King and Popeyes reported strong second-quarter earnings that widely exceeded analysts’ expectations, partly due to the embrace of plant-based protein menu items and options like digital kiosks, delivery and apps to attract customers in the competitive fast-food industry.

Rate announcement

The Bank of Canada will make an interest rate announcement and update its economic forecasts in its fall monetary policy report on Wednesday. The central bank is widely expected to keep its key interest rate target on hold, but economists will be looking for signs of what it might do later this year.

BCE earnings

BCE Inc. will release its third-quarter results and hold an investor conference call on Thursday. All eyes will be on mobile revenues after rival Rogers Communications slashed its revenue expectations for this year due to unexpected enthusiasm for wireless data plans that don’t charge overage fees, plans that Bell Canada also offers.

SNC-Lavalin’s latest

SNC-Lavalin executives will discuss its third-quarter results on Thursday. The beleaguered company’s shares spiked 14 per cent the morning after the federal election, buoyed by investor hopes that the Liberal refusal to close the door on a deferred prosecution agreement will play out to the SNC-Lavalin’s advantage ahead of a criminal trial.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 27, 2019.

The Canadian Press