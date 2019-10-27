Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Family of man who died after arrest in Mississippi sues city
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 27, 2019 12:27 pm EDT
JACKSON, Miss. — The family of a man whose death following an arrest in Mississippi has been deemed a homicide is suing the city and three police officers.
The Clarion Ledger reports that the suit accuses officers of beating 62-year-old George Robinson on Jan. 13.
Robinson died two days later. Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart has said an autopsy found Robinson suffered blunt force trauma to his head. His death was ruled a homicide.
Police were looking for suspects in the shooting death of a pastor when they encountered Robinson in his car.
They arrested Robinson in Jackson on suspicion of resisting arrest, but then let him go.
Police spokesman Sgt. Roderick Holmes told the Clarion Ledger the department is awaiting findings from a Hinds County District Attorney’s investigation.
Information from: The Clarion Ledger, http://www.clarionledger.com
The Associated Press
