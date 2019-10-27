Day of the Dead parade hits Mexico City as holiday expands

MEXICO CITY — Hundreds of Mexicans are taking to the streets of the capital to dance beside giant skulls and skeletons as Mexico City rolls out more Day of the Dead festivities.

The parade on Sunday marks the fourth consecutive year that the city has borrowed props from the opening scene of the James Bond film, “Spectre,” in which Daniel Craig’s title character dons a skull mask as he makes his way through a crowd of revelers.

City officials took inspiration in the scene to start holding just such a parade, with the help of hundreds of volunteers. Yet another parade is scheduled to traverse the Reforma boulevard on Nov. 2, All Souls Day, as the festivities in the capital expand to capitalize on growing international interest in the holiday.

