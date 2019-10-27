Loading articles...

Chicago teachers, school district resume talks to end strike

Educators, students, and union laborers rally at Union Park during the Chicago Teachers Union strike Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Chicago. (Tyler LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

CHICAGO — Contract talks between Chicago Public Schools and striking teachers are resuming, with city officials saying the gap between the two sides remains huge.

Chicago Public Schools CEO Janice Jackson said Sunday that the district is offering a fair contract that goes toward providing what students need for an equitable education. But she says the district must be financially responsible.

Chicago Teachers Union President Jesse Sharkey says the city’s latest offer is $38 million short of what the union is seeking in its most recent proposal. However, CPS chief operating officer Arnie Rivera says the difference in the proposals discussed by the two sides Saturday is closer to $100 million on an annualized basis.

Teachers went on strike Oct. 17, cancelling school for more than 300,000 students.

