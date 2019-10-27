Loading articles...

California surgeon to be prosecuted on drug, assault charges

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. — A California surgeon who appeared on reality TV and his girlfriend will face prosecution on charges they drugged and sexually assaulted seven women.

The Orange County Register reports prosecutors announced Friday they’ll proceed with the case against Grant Robicheaux and Cerissa Riley.

Their attorneys declined to comment.

Authorities say some of the alleged victims met Robicheaux and Riley at social events in Southern California where they became intoxicated and ended up at Robicheaux’s apartment.

The suspects have denied the allegations. Robicheaux, an orthopedic surgeon from Newport Beach, once appeared in a reality TV show called “Online Dating Rituals of the American Male.”

The case got pulled into an election year battle in 2018. But the new district attorney, Todd Spitzer, reevaluated the case and decided to pursue charges.

Information from: The Orange County Register, http://www.ocregister.com

The Associated Press

