Calgary mayor, former Alberta premier willing to help PM bridge western divide

OTTAWA — Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi says speculation about him being appointed as a representative or adviser for Alberta in federal cabinet is “silly,” but adds he is willing to help bridge the divide between western Canada and the federal government.

Nenshi appeared to dismiss speculation of some type of formal federal appointment, telling CTV’s Question Period he’d be prepared to aid the Trudeau government in gaining a better perspective on Alberta issues in an informal way.

In the interview, which aired Sunday, Nenshi called separatist rumblings in Alberta “very real,” and called on Trudeau to revamp his government’s Bill C-69, characterized by the Alberta government as the No More Pipelines Bill.

The Trudeau Liberals were shut out of Alberta and Saskatchewan in the Oct. 21 election, leading to questions about how the prime minister would provide representation of the two provinces in his cabinet, which is to be sworn in Nov. 20.

Comments made by Trudeau since the election triggered speculation that he might turn to Nenshi to be a voice for the West in cabinet.

Former Alberta premier Alison Redford has also said she’s willing to lend the federal Liberals a hand in addressing the gap in western representation.

