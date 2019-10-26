Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Work on expansion of Vegas convention centre advancing
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 26, 2019 11:40 am EDT
LAS VEGAS — Preparations are underway for the start of tunneling work to provide a pathway for a people-mover system under the Las Vegas Convention Center.
The Las Vegas Sun reports that the $52.5 million people-mover system will be part of an expansion project that is now about halfway complete and that also includes a new exhibition hall.
Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority spokeswoman Lori Nelson-Kraft says a hole for the tunneling project has been dug and that the boring machine has arrived.
That sets the stage for the machine to be assembled and lowered in the pit and for boring to begin next month once necessary permits are issued.
Nelson-Kraft said plans call for the expansion project to be completed by January 2021.
The Associated Press
