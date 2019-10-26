Week in review: Canada's 43rd federal election

Its been almost one week since the electric evening. The federal election takes place once every four years, and it’s one night that will determine the future of the country for the many years following.

Coffee, pizza and nonstop adrenaline: It was a pivotal evening in Canadian history, all brought live to air as it unravelled. We had reporters coast to coast, across the GTA, and a powerhouse tackling this federal election right here in-studio. Watch the major takeaways and some of the shocking results from Canada’s 43rd election.

Video highlights:

Justin Trudeau has been re-elected as Prime Minister, with 157 seats to form a minority government.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer was re-elected in Regina Qu-appelle.

The Bloc Québécois made enormous gains this election with 32 seats as Leader Yves-François Blanchet won his seat of Beloeil-Chambly.

New Democratic Party Leader Jagmeet Singh was re-elected in the riding of Burnaby South, which he originally won in a by-election back in February.

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May was re-elected in the riding of Saanich-Gulf Islands.

People’s Party Leader Maxime Bernier lost his re-election bid in Beauce. The party didn’t win a single seat across the country.

In Markham Stouffville, things did not work out for the incumbent Jane Philpott – who ran as an independent following the SNC Lavalin scandal – as Liberal Helena Jaczek took her place.

Foreign minister and Liberal Chrystia Freeland won her re-election for the University-Rosedale riding.

The widow of former Mayor of Toronto Rob Ford, Renata Ford, lost her bid as a People’s Party of Canada against Liberal incumbent Kirsty Duncan in North Etobicoke.

In Milton, Liberal Adam van Koeverden beat incumbent Conservative Lisa Raitt.

For more on the final numbers: