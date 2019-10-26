Loading articles...

Two seriously wounded in Thorncliffe Park shooting

Last Updated Oct 26, 2019 at 7:19 am EDT

File photo of a Toronto police cruiser.

Two people are in serious condition in hospital following a double-shooting in Thorncliffe Park overnight.

Police say they responded to multiple 911 calls regarding shots being fired at an apartment complex on Thorncliffe Park Drive near Overlea Boulevard shortly after midnight.

When officers arrived they found a 34-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman inside a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police have not yet released any suspect descriptions.

