Trump: 'Something very big' to be announced Sunday morning

President Donald Trump stands during a Presidential Medal of Freedom ceremony for auto racing great Roger Penske in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is teasing a major announcement, tweeting Saturday night that “Something very big has just happened!”

A White House spokesman, Hogan Gidley, would say only that the president would be making a “major statement” at 9 a.m. EDT Sunday.

The president’s tweet moved after 8 p.m. and left his Twitter followers — his page says more than 66 million — to speculate about what that announcement might entail.

The Associated Press

