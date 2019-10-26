Loading articles...

Tropical Storm Pablo approaches Azores island chain

MIAMI — Tropical Storm Pablo has strengthened in the northeast Atlantic and is expected to soon pass near or over the eastern Azores, a Portuguese island chain.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Saturday at 5 p.m. EDT that Pablo was centred about 90 miles (145 kilometres) south-southwest of Santa Maria Island in the Azores. It has maximum sustained winds of about 60 mph (97 kph) and is moving northeast at about 25 mph (40 kph).

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Forecasters say it will pass near or over the Azores in the next several hours.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 14 minutes ago
https://t.co/RyP5dbfMiQ
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 01:48 PM
Tune in @680NEWS as we breakdown #ONstorm. Special weather statements widespread across the #GTA for heavy rain. Th…
Latest Weather
Read more