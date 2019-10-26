Loading articles...

Police say bodies of a father and son were found in a Coquitlam, B.C., home

COQUITLAM, B.C. — The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team in British Columbia says two bodies found in a Metro Vancouver home on Monday were those of a father and son.

Police spokesman Sgt. Frank Jang says in an email the bodies of an eight-year-old boy and a man in his 40s were found in a Coquitlam home.

Jang says police aren’t looking for further suspects but their investigation continues.

A autopsy was completed this week, but Jang says they aren’t commenting on the cause of death for either the father or the son.  

Police said in a news release earlier this week that one of the people who died in the home was the victim of a homicide.

Police said they were called to the home at about 3:30 p.m. on Monday.  

This report by The Canadian press was first published Oct. 26, 2019.

The Canadian Press

