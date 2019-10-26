Loading articles...

2 seriously injured in west end shooting

Last Updated Oct 26, 2019 at 11:16 pm EDT

A Toronto police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

Two males are being treated for gunshot wounds after making their way to a west end hospital.

Toronto police say they have located shell casings in the area of Jane Street and Grandravine Drive and are investigating whether it is the scene of the shooting.

One male victim is in serious condition, while the other has serious, possibly life-threatening injuries.

There’s no word on any suspect information at this point.

