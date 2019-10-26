Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Official: Death toll climbs to 42 in Friday protests in Iraq
by Qassim Abdul Zahra, The Associated Press
Posted Oct 26, 2019 5:01 am EDT
An injured protestor is rushed to a hospital during a demonstration in central Baghdad, Iraq, Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. Iraqi police fired live shots into the air as well as rubber bullets and dozens of tear gas canisters on Friday to disperse thousands of protesters on the streets of Baghdad, sending young demonstrators running for cover and enveloping a main bridge in the capital with thick white smoke. (AP Photo/Khalid Mohammed)
BAGHDAD — The death toll from protests in Iraq has climbed to 42 after a senior government official in the country’s south said 12 protesters died in a fire they started while storming the office of powerful militia during a rally there a day earlier.
The anti-government protests erupted Friday after leaderless, spontaneous revolts were violently quelled earlier this month in the war-torn country.
The southern official says that in Diwaniyah town, bodies were being removed on Saturday from a building belonging to a powerful militia where the protesters set it on fire on Friday.
The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he wasn’t allowed to talk to reporters.
In the capital, Baghdad, protesters gathered again on Saturday in the central Tahrir Square but there were no immediate reports of violence.