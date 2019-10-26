Loading articles...

Official: Death toll climbs to 42 in Friday protests in Iraq

An injured protestor is rushed to a hospital during a demonstration in central Baghdad, Iraq, Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. Iraqi police fired live shots into the air as well as rubber bullets and dozens of tear gas canisters on Friday to disperse thousands of protesters on the streets of Baghdad, sending young demonstrators running for cover and enveloping a main bridge in the capital with thick white smoke. (AP Photo/Khalid Mohammed)

BAGHDAD — The death toll from protests in Iraq has climbed to 42 after a senior government official in the country’s south said 12 protesters died in a fire they started while storming the office of powerful militia during a rally there a day earlier.

The anti-government protests erupted Friday after leaderless, spontaneous revolts were violently quelled earlier this month in the war-torn country.

The southern official says that in Diwaniyah town, bodies were being removed on Saturday from a building belonging to a powerful militia where the protesters set it on fire on Friday.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he wasn’t allowed to talk to reporters.

In the capital, Baghdad, protesters gathered again on Saturday in the central Tahrir Square but there were no immediate reports of violence.

Qassim Abdul Zahra, The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 03:55 AM
COLLISION - NB 410 at Courtneypark Drive. Blocking 3 right lanes.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 21 minutes ago
Retweeted @jilltaylor680: Before all the rain arrives Saturday night in #Toronto GTA make sure to clear the catch basins to prevent flooding ☔️an…
Latest Weather
Read more