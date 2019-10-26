Loading articles...

No winning ticket for Friday night's $15 million Lotto Max jackpot

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $15 million jackpot in Friday night’s Lotto Max draw.

The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Oct. 29 will be approximately $20 million.

The Canadian Press

