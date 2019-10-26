Loading articles...

Morales says he'd welcome election audit in Bolivia

FILE - In this Oct. 24, 2019 file photo, Bolivia's President Evo Morales smiles during a press conference in La Paz, Bolivia. President Morales challenged his critics on Saturday, OCt. 27, to prove alleged fraud in his re-election, saying he’d welcome an international audit of the vote count. Electoral authorities say the soclalist leader narrowly won enough votes Sunday to avoid a December runoff election that might have seen opponents unite against him. (AP Photo/Juan Karita, File)

LA PAZ, Bolivia — Bolivian President Evo Morales says he’d welcome an international audit of his disputed re-election.

Electoral authorities say the soclalist leader narrowly won enough votes Sunday to avoid a December runoff that might have seen opponents unit against him. But the Organization of American States, European Union and some neighbouring countries say the result was so close and so disputed that it would be best to hold a second round.

Many have called for an international audit of the vote and the government has asked for one.

Morales said Saturday: “Let them come! Let’s have an audit — vote by vote, ballot box by ballot box, city by city, province by province! I will accompany them and if there is fraud, the next day I’ll call for a second round.”

The Associated Press

