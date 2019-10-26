2 people hurt in midtown 'unknown trouble' incident

Two people are in the hospital following an incident at a midtown apartment building, police said Saturday.

Police said they got a call at around 12:27 p.m. for a report of “unknown trouble” in the Yonge Street and Davisville Avenue area.

When officers arrived, police said they found two people with “obvious trauma” and EMS was called to the scene.

EMS confirmed they transported a male and a female in critical condition to a local hospital.

Police have not released any information on the type of injuries the two people sustained and the circumstances surrounding the call.

Police continue to investigate the incident.