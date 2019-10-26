Loading articles...

Mexicans parade as fancy skeletons ahead of Day of the Dead

MEXICO CITY — Mexicans are hitting the streets in the capital dressed as elegant skeletons as the country’s Day of the Dead festivities extend in scope and popularity.

Thousands of revelers gathered at the foot of Mexico City’s Angel of Independence statue Saturday, wearing costumes and face paint to imitate the iconic Mexican skeletal figure known as “La Catrina,” or “Dapper Skeleton,” in a parade.

La Catrina was created in 1910 by Mexican illustrator JoséGuadalupe Posada to pillory the opulent rule of dictatorPorfirio Díaz , who was deposed just before the Mexican revolution. She dons an oversized hat considered haute couture at a time.

Mexico’s two-day holiday to honour the dead traditionally begins Nov. 1 — All Saints’ Day on the Catholic calendar. Families light candles and erect altars for the departed.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 04:04 PM
Collision CLEARED from EB 401 at the 404 collectors.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 01:48 PM
Tune in @680NEWS as we breakdown #ONstorm. Special weather statements widespread across the #GTA for heavy rain. Th…
Latest Weather
Read more