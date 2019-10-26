Loading articles...

SIU investigating after man seriously injured in North York shooting

Last Updated Oct 26, 2019 at 8:05 am EDT

A Toronto police cruiser is seen behind some police tape. CITYNEWS/David Piedra/FILE

The province’s Special Investigations Unit has been called in following an early morning shooting in North York.

Paramedics tell 680 NEWS they were called to the area of Falstaff Avenue and Jane Street just before 4 a.m. and transported a man to a trauma centre in serious condition.

Multiple reports indicate the man may have been shot during an altercation with police, however, exact details of what may have led to the incident have yet to be released.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

KAYLIAM

GTA : WILD WEST CONTINUES…………..!!!

October 26, 2019 at 7:42 am
G F

Let Police do their job. I don’t think the guy who was shot was not doing anything. He obviously did not comply.
Any other country law enforcement are allowed to get on with it and criminals are punished with appropriate sentencing, not defended like here…..

October 26, 2019 at 8:03 am
