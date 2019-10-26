SIU investigating after man seriously injured in North York shooting

The province’s Special Investigations Unit has been called in following an early morning shooting in North York.

Paramedics tell 680 NEWS they were called to the area of Falstaff Avenue and Jane Street just before 4 a.m. and transported a man to a trauma centre in serious condition.

Multiple reports indicate the man may have been shot during an altercation with police, however, exact details of what may have led to the incident have yet to be released.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.