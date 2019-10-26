Loading articles...

Man out for night on the town is stabbed in Times Square

NEW YORK — Police say a man out for a night on the town was stabbed in New York’s Times Square.

Authorities say the 30-year-old man was attacked while he and a woman were walking through the tourist district around 10:30 p.m. Friday.

They say the attacker may have argued with the man before stabbing him and fleeing on foot. No arrests have been made.

The victim was hospitalized in stable condition. His hometown wasn’t available.

The stabbing happened on a bustling stretch of 42nd Street filled with restaurants, theatres and hotspots such as the Ripley’s Believe It or Not Museum.

The area has transformed in recent decades. It has taken on a safer, family-friendly image after an era of being a gritty, red-light district dominated by porn parlours, strip clubs and crime.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 08:03 AM
CLEAR.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:12 AM
Retweeted @jilltaylor680: Before all the rain arrives Saturday night in #Toronto GTA make sure to clear the catch basins to prevent flooding ☔️an…
Latest Weather
Read more