Labour Party says Johnson can't be trusted on workers rights
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 26, 2019 8:42 am EDT
Democratic Unionist Party leader Arlene Foster on stage as she prepares for the the DUP annual party conference over the coming weekend in Belfast, Northern Ireland, Friday Oct. 25, 2019. Brexit dominates all political discussions at this time, as European Union ambassadors agreed Friday that the bloc should grant Britain’s request for another extension to the Brexit deadline but have not yet figured out how long that delay should be.(Brian Lawless/PA via AP)
LONDON — Britain’s main opposition party says Prime Minister Boris Johnson can’t be trusted to protect workers’ rights and environmental standards after a leaked report suggested the government would seek to weaken existing rules after the country leaves the European Union.
The Financial Times reported Saturday that Johnson’s Conservative government plans to diverge from EU regulations, saying a leaked government document says rules on workers’ rights and environmental protection leave “room for interpretation.”
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said “Johnson’s sell-out Brexit is a blueprint for a deregulated economy, where vital rights and protections are torn up. He has no intention of upholding our high standards after we leave the EU. You can’t trust a word Boris Johnson says.”
Johnson last week pledged to keep work and environmental rules in line with EU standards.