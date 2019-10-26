Loading articles...

Islamabad court deciding on whether to free Pakistani ex-PM

Supporters of Pakistani former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif reads Quran for health recovery of their leader, outside a hospital where Sharif admitted in Lahore, Pakistan, Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. A top Pakistani court on Friday ordered convicted former Sharif released on bail so he can seek medical treatment at home or abroad, his family and a defense lawyer said. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)

ISLAMABAD — An Islamabad court is holding an emergency hearing to decide whether to free Pakistan’s ailing former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, convicted on money-laundering and corruption charges.

The session, which was initially to take place next week, was moved up to Saturday after another court, in the city of Lahore, on Friday ordered Sharif released on bail so he can seek medical treatment at home or abroad.

The petitions to free Sharif were brought by his brother, Shahbaz Sharif, who heads the main opposition Pakistan Muslim League party.

Sharif was rushed to a Lahore hospital from prison on Monday, after his platelets count dropped to dangerously low levels, according to doctors.

The 69-year-old Sharif, who served three times as prime minister, has had a history of health problems, including heart disease.

