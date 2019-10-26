Loading articles...

Hong Kong bans the posting of police officers' personal info

Local residents walk past a huge poster featuring the depiction of a female protester in Hong Kong, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. Hong Kong protestors are continuing to rally in ways large and small to press for their demands, including expanded democratic rights, even as the movement extends into the fifth month. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

Hong Kong authorities have won a temporary court order banning anyone from posting personal details or photos of police officers online, in their latest effort to clamp down on the city’s protest movement.

The government said Saturday that the High Court granted the Department of Justice’s request for the interim injunction to “restrain doxing and harassment of police officers and their families.”

The wide-ranging order prohibits “publishing, communicating or disclosing” officers’ details including their Facebook and Instagram account IDs or photos of officers or their family members.

Both police and supporters of the semi-autonomous Chinese territory’s protest movement have had their identities revealed in online forums.

Medical workers were set to rally Saturday night to oppose what they called “violent repression” by police in response to protesters.

The Associated Press

