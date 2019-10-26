Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Guinean-Canadians in Montreal protest possible third presidential term
by The Canadian Press
Posted Oct 26, 2019 4:32 pm EDT
Over 100 members of the Guinean-Canadian community came together to protest a bid by the West African country's leader to seek a third presidential term, in Montreal, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2019. The protest comes two days after tens of thousands took to the streets of Guinea's capital, Conakry, and a protest in Ottawa last week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Reynolds
MONTREAL — Guinean-Canadians are taking to the streets to protest the president’s bid to seek another term in their home country.
Community members took part in a noonday demonstration near downtown Montreal on Saturday, which followed a march by tens of thousands in the streets of Guinea’s capital two days earlier and a protest in Ottawa last week.
Hamidou Bah, Canadian co-ordinator of the coalition behind the marches, says the group is opposed to President Alpha Conde’s plans to revise the constitution to allow himself a third term in office.
Bah says he has sent more than a dozen emails to Canadian lawmakers requesting action to prevent a “power grab” and more violence.
Protester Alpha Diallo, a 40-year-old financial adviser who arrived in Canada 10 years ago, says the ongoing turmoil in Guinea cost his younger cousin his life earlier this year.
Last week, protests in the West African country’s capital of Conakry saw at least nine people killed and hospitals overwhelmed with scores of patients wounded by gunshots.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 26, 2019.