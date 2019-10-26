Loading articles...

Girlfriend of Kansas man who wounded 2 lawmen enters plea

LYONS, Kan. — The girlfriend of a Kansas man who fatally shot his father and wounded two Kansas law enforcement officers before killing himself has pleaded no contest to aggravated child endangerment.

The Wichita Eagle reports that 27-year-old Erin Baker also pleaded no contest Friday to obstruction of law enforcement. A charge of interference with law enforcement was dropped. She’s expected to receive probation when she’s sentenced Dec. 18.

Investigators say Baker put her 7-year-old in danger by continuing a relationship with David Madden, despite knowing he was a convicted felon with a gun.

Police say the child was present in April when Madden wounded a Rice County undersheriff. Baker previously told KWCH-TV that she and her son got away after dropping Madden off at his father’s home, where the other shootings happened.

___

Information from: The Wichita (Kan.) Eagle, http://www.kansas.com

The Associated Press

