Loading articles...

German finance minister into runoff in party leadership race

BERLIN — Germany’s finance minister, a strong advocate of the Social Democrats’ governing coalition with Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives, has won the first round of a membership ballot to lead the centre-left party.

Olaf Scholz, who is also vice chancellor, and former regional lawmaker Klara Geywitz together received almost 22.7% of the vote in a race between six pairs.

Scholz and Geywitz face a party leadership runoff next month against lawmaker Saskia Esken and former regional minister Norbert Walter-Borjans, who received 21% support.

The Social Democrats, Germany’s oldest party, are in a deep poll slump and agreed only reluctantly last year to continue as junior partners in a coalition with Merkel’s bloc.

The party is expected to decide later this year whether to stay in Merkel’s government or leave, possibly triggering an early election.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
Retweeted @TPSOperations: Missing woman: Sadie Smithen, 25, Last seen in the general area of Dufferin St/ Queen St, -She is 5'3, slim build, lon…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 27 minutes ago
Tune in @680NEWS as we breakdown #ONstorm. Special weather statements widespread across the #GTA for heavy rain. Th…
Latest Weather
Read more