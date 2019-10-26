From Beirut to Hong Kong, protests evoke global frustration

BEIRUT — Mass protests and clashes are erupting all over the world in recent weeks for a myriad of reasons.

The demonstrations are fueled by local grievances, but reflect worldwide frustration at growing inequality, corrupt elites and broken promises.

The ongoing protests in Hong Kong started in June after the city passed an extradition bill that put residents at risk of being sent to China’s judicial system.

In Lebanon, hundreds of thousands of people filled the streets after the government proposed a new tax on WhatsApp in response to a fiscal crisis.

Unlike previous waves of protests like the 2011 Arab Spring, the latest demonstrations unfolding on three continents are rattling elected governments. The unrest is also raising fresh concerns over whether the liberal international order can still deliver on its promises.

Joseph Krauss, The Associated Press