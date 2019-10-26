Loading articles...

Former MPP Arthur Potts announces Liberal leadership candidacy on Twitter

Arthur Potts, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs, celebrate Campbell Canada's 85th anniversary of providing Canadians with great tasting authentic foods, Monday, November 16, 2015, in Toronto. The Canadian Press Images PHOTO/Campbell Company of Canada

Former member of Kathleen Wynne’s government Arthur Potts has announced on Twitter that he’s entering the leadership race for the Ontario Liberals.

Potts joins a race featuring multiple other former MPPs who lost their seats when the party was decimated in last year’s loss to Premier Doug Ford’s Conservatives.

Potts represented Toronto’s Beaches – East York riding between 2014 and 2018.

The official launch of his leadership bid is set to take place on Wednesday morning in Toronto’s east end, Potts confirmed in a response to TVO host Steve Paikin on Twitter.

Other notable leadership candidates include Mitzie Hunter, who served as education minister from 2016 to 2018.

Former transportation minister Steven Del Duca and former community and social services minister Michael Coteau are also among six candidates now in the race.

