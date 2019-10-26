Loading articles...

FBI will find 'way forward' on body cams for task forces

FILE - In this July 23, 2019 file photo, FBI Director Christopher Wray testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. Wray says there is “a way forward” to allow police officers to wear body cameras on federal task forces while speaking at the International Association of Chiefs of Police conference in Chicago, Saturday, Oct. 26. His affirmation the FBI will seek to reverse its current policy banning officers from wearing the body-worn cameras on joint operations with federal agents comes months after Atlanta’s police chief withdrew city police officers from federal task forces over the issue.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

CHICAGO — FBI Director Christopher Wray says there is “a way forward” to allow police officers to wear body cameras on federal task forces.

Wray spoke Saturday at the International Association of Chiefs of Police conference in Chicago. Current FBI policy bans officers from wearing cameras on joint operations with federal agents.

The director’s comments come months after Atlanta’s police chief withdrew city officers from federal task forces over the issue.

Wray said he wants to “find some middle ground.” But he cautioned that any policy would have to strike a balance to ensure sensitive investigations are not compromised. He also addressed a new pilot program aimed at ensuring law enforcement can get information quickly about threats made in calls to the FBI’s tip line.

Michael Balsamo, The Associated Press

