Dutch Brexit beach party suffers - you guessed it - delay

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — A Dutch beach party set up so people could wave goodbye to Britain as it left the European Union has — perhaps inevitably — suffered a delay.

Organizers of the Brexit aan Zee party announced Saturday that the event, which was to happen Oct. 31, the deadline for Britain to leave the EU, has been postponed.

The party grew out of an online joke that went viral into a festival involving bands and food trucks on a beach near Amsterdam.

Ron Toekook, who had the idea of standing on the North Sea beach at Wijk aan Zee and waving farewell to the United Kingdom, says financing the party proved impossible in such a short time.

He says the party will now happen early next year.

EU leaders are also expected to extend the Brexit deadline next week.

The Associated Press

