Clarification: Oscars-Governors Awards-Wes Studi story

FILE - This March 4, 2018 file photo shows Wes Studi, left, and Maura Dhu at the Oscars in Los Angeles. Studi will become the first Native American actor to receive an Oscar Sunday night at the Governors Awards. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES — In a story Oct. 24, The Associated Press reported that actor Wes Studi will be the first Native American recipient of an Academy Award. The story should have specified that in 1982, Cree musician Buffy Sainte-Marie, who was born in Canada, won an Oscar for co-writing the music to best song winner “Up Where We Belong.”

The Associated Press


