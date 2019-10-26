Brazil's Bolsonaro arrives in UAE for first Arab world visit

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has arrived in Abu Dhabi on his first state visit to the Arab world since assuming office.

The Emirati state-run news agency says Bolsonaro arrived Saturday for a three-day visit and is due to open the Brazil-UAE Business Forum. He scheduled to then travel to Qatar and Saudi Arabia as well.

Fernando Luís Lemos Igreja, the Brazilian Ambassador to the UAE, tells the news agency Wam that Brazil regards the UAE as a “gateway to the Arab world and Asia.” He noted that Brazil was one of the first countries to recognize the UAE.

In 2017, the countries signed a free-visa travel accord between them.

An estimated 10,000 Brazilians live in the UAE.

The Associated Press