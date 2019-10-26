Brampton mayor pushes for CCTV cameras on Hwy. 410 and 403 after shootings

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown is pushing for CCTV cameras to be installed on Highways 401 and 403 after recent shootings on the highway.

Brown introduced a motion at Friday’s Peel Police Services Board meeting to ask the provincial government for approval and funding to add the cameras to the highways in Brampton.

The motion said that closed circuit cameras have proven to introduce instances of crime and help with police investigations. The motion was approved by the board.

On Tuesday, a 28-year-old man was shot and killed while in a vehicle on a northbound Highway 410 ramp near Derry Road. Two others in the vehicle suffered serious injuries.

In September, one man died and another was critically injured in a shooting on Highway 410 near Sandalwood Parkway East.

Brown referenced the recent shootings on the 410 in a statement about the CCTV cameras, saying “The recent targeted gang shootings on the 410 have in part been due to the lack of cameras and the quick ability to vacate the scene. We can’t permit blind spots like this that gangs are obviously taking advantage of.”