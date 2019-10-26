Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Brampton mayor pushes for CCTV cameras on Hwy. 410 and 403 after shootings
by News Staff
Posted Oct 26, 2019 10:09 pm EDT
Last Updated Oct 26, 2019 at 10:21 pm EDT
Peel police at the scene of a fatal shooting on the Highway 410 northbound ramp to Derry Road on Oct. 22, 2019. CITYNEWS
Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown is pushing for CCTV cameras to be installed on Highways 401 and 403 after recent shootings on the highway.
Brown introduced a motion at Friday’s Peel Police Services Board meeting to ask the provincial government for approval and funding to add the cameras to the highways in Brampton.
The motion said that closed circuit cameras have proven to introduce instances of crime and help with police investigations. The motion was approved by the board.
On Tuesday, a 28-year-old man was shot and killed while in a vehicle on a northbound Highway 410 ramp near Derry Road. Two others in the vehicle suffered serious injuries.
In September, one man died and another was critically injured in a shooting on Highway 410 near Sandalwood Parkway East.
Brown referenced the recent shootings on the 410 in a statement about the CCTV cameras, saying “The recent targeted gang shootings on the 410 have in part been due to the lack of cameras and the quick ability to vacate the scene. We can’t permit blind spots like this that gangs are obviously taking advantage of.”
Put them on all street corners and all the high ways and I’m serious I would like to see soldiers on all the streets like other cities .Its a different times now .
There will be cameras. The current MTO construction happening at Hwy 410 includes CCTV cameras on the highway at every interchange from Hwy 401 to Queen Street. The design was completed early this year. The cameras though will be trained on Hwy 410. The City of Brampton are to install cameras to monitor the municipal roads, e.g. Derry overpass.