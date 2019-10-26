Loading articles...

AP Interview: Biden confident of prospects in South Carolina

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign event, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in Scranton, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

FLORENCE, S.C. — Joe Biden tells The Associated Press that he’s confident his long ties in South Carolina will pay dividends in next year’s Democratic presidential primary and plans no change in campaign strategy while rivals such as Elizabeth Warren chip away at his advantage in the early-voting state.

The former vice-president says in an AP interview that it “doesn’t affect my strategy, period,” and he cities his enduring relationships with community leaders in South Carolina, home to the South’s first primary next year.

Recent polling suggests Biden has slipped somewhat in South Carolina since he entered the race, but still maintains a comfortable edge, especially among black voters who are expected to make up the majority of the Democratic primary electorate.

Biden is campaigning in the state this weekend.

Meg Kinnard, The Associated Press


